Wood you Believe it? Yes!

Congratulations to Shannon Woods, a 17 year old Open Champion Irish Dancer who has just been accepted to the Riverdance Academy Summer School 2017 in both Dublin and Boston. Shannon has danced since a very young age at the Woods School of Irish Dance under the instruction and guidance of her aunt, Peggy Woods Doherty who is a certified Irish Dance Teacher (TCRG) and Judge (ADCRG). At a young age, Shannon emerged as a talented dancer and always brought a deep appreciation for dance along with her energy, sweat and determination. Throughout her young dancing career, Shannon has earned awards at the regional and national level and has danced all over North America, as well as in Ireland as a world qualifier, and at the All Irelands in Killarney. She shares the core values of champion Irish dancers and is ready to bring her passion for dance and her commitment to hard work in order to meet the rigorous physical demands of the academy.

Following the tremendous success of the Riverdance Academy in Dublin, the greatest talent in Irish Dance comes to Boston in 2017 to motivate and inspire the next generation of dancers. Shannon has committed to the Boston academy where she will participate in the six day intense program taught by the Riverdance professional instructors. Here she will learn the iconic choreography from the show and will train in all aspects of dancing, performing, nutrition, leadership and teamwork and will walk away with lasting friendships and the experience of a lifetime. We are certain that this opportunity will have an amazing impact on her future and we are looking forward to seeing her in the finale performance which is a fully staged rehearsed performance of Riverdance featuring all the students in front of an audience of family and friends.

Good luck Shannon!