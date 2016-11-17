The first annual Stephanie Uftring Memorial Scholarship Walk took place on Saturday, November 5. Over one hundred walkers showed up at the Columbia Yacht Club to participate in this event while honoring the memory of this lovely lady.

Stephanie Uftring was a lifelong South Boston resident who lost her battle to Colon Cancer in 2014. She was only 48 years old. She grew up in Boston Housing and was proud of her upbringing. She attended Saint Augustine Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School, and Johnson and Wales College. Education was important to her. Stephanie worked hard during the day and as a waitress at night. She always had a smile on her face and became well-known for calling her beloved customers “Lovey.” Stephanie was the vice-president of the Irish American Society and volunteered for many community endeavors. Helping others was one of her top priorities in life.

“This is a wonderful tribute to someone who lost her battle with Colon Cancer at the age of 48,” said Cheryl Flaherty, a dear friend and scholarship organizer. “This memorial scholarship fund was established in her name to give back to the community she loved so much. This is a wonderful tribute to someone who is truly missed by her family and friends. She would be very pleased with the turnout on Saturday (November 5) in her honor and thrilled to see funds continue to come in supporting education for the children of South Boston.”

Last year, on Saturday, May 21, the first annual Stephanie Uftring Memorial Scholarship award’s ceremony was held at the South Boston Yacht Club. Wil Patrick Hingston, who attends Archbishop William’s High School in Braintree, was the essay winner and received a $2,500 check towards his tuition. Maxwell Milan from South Boston Catholic Academy and Nyla Anderson from Saint Peter’s were the $1,000 drawing contest award recipients.

“Last year, we provided $4,500 in scholarships to South Boston students,” Flaherty stated further. “And we are looking forward to doing it again in 2017. We will provide application information for next year’s awards in January 2017.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to (the members) of the Columbia Yacht Club, the Quietman Memorial Fund, the L Street Tavern,” she concluded. “And to all the donors and walkers who made this year’s inaugural memorial walk in her name such a great success! Lovey is smiling down on all of us!”

See you at the scholarship awards ceremony next year.