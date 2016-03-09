Veterans Council addresses parade route change at press conference

By RICK WINTERSON

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which has organized our annual St. Patrick’s/Evacuation Day Parade since 1947, held a news conference on Dorchester Heights last week. The topic was the unfortunate decision by the City of Boston to cut the St. Patrick’s/Evacuation Day Parade route in half.

The city’s edict forbids the parade from marching by Dorchester Heights and the Evacuation Day Monument. So, last Wednesday afternoon, members of the Veterans Council and a significant cross-section of Boston’s media gathered at the bottom of the west-facing main staircase into Dorchester Heights National Park and the Evacuation Day Monument. That is “Where the Mayflower meets the Shamrock,” a quote from the monument’s dedication speech 114 years ago.

If you are new to South Boston, you may not yet know the history behind this monument. Gen. George Washington, Gen. John Thomas, and Maj. Henry Knox secretly set cannons captured from Fort Ticonderoga by Ethan Allen on Dorchester Heights at night. That emplacement forced the British to evacuate Boston on March 17, 1776, the original “Evacuation Day” 240 years ago. It was the very first colonial victory of the American Revolution – our war of independence. And it happened right here in South Boston.

Veterans Council Commander Bill Desmond opened the news conference, where he spoke of the importance of the parade route, which is laid out to pass the monument (of course), several veterans’ posts, the Gold Star families’ viewing stand, Andrew Square, and so on. Parade organizer Tim Duross explained why proceeding along the full route is essential – disbanding on Farragut Road – made necessary in 2015 because of record snowfall – is difficult and dangerous: “a real mess,” he said.

Perhaps the most important point made during the news conference was the answer to a question from the assembled news media. They specifically asked the Veterans Council if there was any possibility that the parade would be canceled because its route had been cut in half. The council’s reply was a resounding “NO!” The council will not disappoint the people of South Boston or visiting spectators, even as the City of Boston insists upon the shortened route.