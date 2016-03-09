Veterans Council addresses parade route change at press conference
The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which has organized our annual St. Patrick’s/Evacuation Day Parade since 1947, held a news conference on Dorchester Heights last week. The topic was the unfortunate decision by the City of Boston to cut the St. Patrick’s/Evacuation Day Parade route in half.
The city’s edict forbids the parade from marching by Dorchester Heights and the Evacuation Day Monument. So, last Wednesday afternoon, members of the Veterans Council and a significant cross-section of Boston’s media gathered at the bottom of the west-facing main staircase into Dorchester Heights National Park and the Evacuation Day Monument. That is “Where the Mayflower meets the Shamrock,” a quote from the monument’s dedication speech 114 years ago.
If you are new to South Boston, you may not yet know the history behind this monument. Gen. George Washington, Gen. John Thomas, and Maj. Henry Knox secretly set cannons captured from Fort Ticonderoga by Ethan Allen on Dorchester Heights at night. That emplacement forced the British to evacuate Boston on March 17, 1776, the original “Evacuation Day” 240 years ago. It was the very first colonial victory of the American Revolution – our war of independence. And it happened right here in South Boston.
Veterans Council Commander Bill Desmond opened the news conference, where he spoke of the importance of the parade route, which is laid out to pass the monument (of course), several veterans’ posts, the Gold Star families’ viewing stand, Andrew Square, and so on. Parade organizer Tim Duross explained why proceeding along the full route is essential – disbanding on Farragut Road – made necessary in 2015 because of record snowfall – is difficult and dangerous: “a real mess,” he said.
Perhaps the most important point made during the news conference was the answer to a question from the assembled news media. They specifically asked the Veterans Council if there was any possibility that the parade would be canceled because its route had been cut in half. The council’s reply was a resounding “NO!” The council will not disappoint the people of South Boston or visiting spectators, even as the City of Boston insists upon the shortened route.
One thought on “Veterans Council addresses parade route change at press conference”
The route has historical significance going back to roughly 1947 when the vets took this event over. It goes past the VFW post many of which host the Gold Stars mothers. And of course it stops at Dorchester Heights which is an integral part of Evacuation Day and the Independence of this nation. Remember that unlike any other St Patrick’s Day parade this one is special in that it commemorates the people that have served in the armed forces. South Boston has a long and proud tradition of men serving in the armed forces and the names on the 3 war memorials can attest to this. Not allowing the parade to go by Dorchester Heights would be akin to not allowing the Bunker Hill Day parade to pass by the Bunker Hill Memorial. It’s NOT acceptable. This mayor is either pig headed or is an intellectual dullard not to respect, honor and comprehend the significance of Dorchester Heights. It’s troubling that a mayor of Boston fails to comprehend such an important part of the city’s rich historical heritage.
From a logistical standpoint keep in mind that we get roughly a million people at the parade and this year due to mild weather we can expect more. So the parade viewing area will be reduced by over 50%. This would be like reducing the number of seats in Fenway down to 20,000 but still admitting 40,000 people. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that this will cause significant crowd control problems. The parade organizers have expressed all these concerns repeatedly to the mayor. These people know what they are doing. Many have been doing this over 30 years.
The mayor’s public safety argument is faulty. There were 38 arrests last year mostly for public drinking and public urination. Considering the size of the event this an extremely small percentage of arrests. And unlike other events in this city no one was stabbed, shot and or murdered. If the mayor were really serious about public safety concerns he could attempt to shut down the liquor store and bars that day. What are the odds that he’s going to shut down that cash cow? And will the mayor also shorten other events like the gay day parade? I highly doubt it.
Of course none of this is about any of the nonsensical claims that the mayor makes about saving money and public safety. Considering the millions of dollars that are spent in Southie that day $100,000 in details is chump change. This is a personal beef with the mayor going back to a slight he deservedly received many years ago when he was a green state rep. This combined with an undying loyalty to a special interest group that has him in their back pocket. Every year that he has been in office as mayor he has done nothing but hassle the parade organizers who by the way are all volunteers that raise their own money to stage this event. This is NOT a city funded yet it brings in significant tax revenues for the city. The mayor should be presenting cheesy plaques to these guys recognizing their community service like he would any other event in any other neighborhood. He should not be continually busting their chops because he has a fragile ego and a short fuse. The mayor I wrong on this issue and should show some class and admit it and let the parade go on as it has for 115 years.