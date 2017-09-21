TOM TINLIN JOINS HOWARD STEIN HUDSON AS INSTITUTIONAL AND PRIVATE MARKETS DIRECTOR

Howard Stein Hudson (www.hshassoc.com), a firm delivering transportation and engineering solutions for clients in Boston and throughout the region since 1987, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary at their corporate headquarters at 11 Beacon Street in Boston.

Howard Stein Hudson is pleased to announce that Tom Tinlin joins our firm, as Institutional and Private Markets Director. Tom has a natural understanding and a deep expertise in advancing projects to completion. With 30 years of experience, including service as MassDOT’s Highway Administrator and Commissioner of Boston Transportation Department, Tom looks forward to help improving mobility and the built environment for the people of New England.

“It is terrific to have Tom Tinlin join our team,” says Tom Stokes, Chief Executive Officer. “We know his expertise will advance our goal of delivering sustainable, cost effective, and pragmatic solutions throughout New England and beyond.”

Tom Tinlin earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University. He began his career at the City of Boston in 1988 and went on to serve in Mayor Menino’s administration as a Neighborhood Liaison in 1994, followed by becoming the Boston Transportation Department Chief of Staff. He then went on to become Deputy Commissioner and ultimately Commissioner. After working for the City, Tom started his tenure with MassDOT’s Highway Division in 2014, where he served as the Chief of Operations and Maintenance and then was appointed Highway Administrator in 2015.

Tinlin recently received the Ray LaHood award from WTS for his work on the advancement of women in transportation. He also received the 2017 American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Professional Transportation Manager of the Year for his work on the All Electronic Tolling conversion. In October, he will be receiving the Norman Leventhal Visionary in Transportation award.