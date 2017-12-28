Three New Affordable Income Restricted Rental Units

Three new BPDA income restricted o p p o r t u n i t y apartments are available for rent in Dorchester at 11 Minot Street. The newly built units were finished in 2017 and vary in space from 813 sq. ft. to 1025 sq. ft with fully furnished kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, all new HVAC, with easy access to public transportation in Neponset Circle.

*Applicants must meet maximum household income limits: for one occupant, $50,700; for two occupants $57,900.

*Applications are available from December 29, 2017 to January 11, 2018.

In order to apply for the units email affordable@rooney_re.com, or call 617-269-1000.

Showings for the apartments will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 2nd. 11am to 2pm. Wednesday, January 3rd 4pm to 7pm. Thursday January 4th 11am to 2pm. Friday, January 5th, 11am to 2pm. Saturday, January 6th, 10am to 2pm.