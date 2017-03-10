Neighborhood News 

There Is No Parade Vote Planned

According to the leadership of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council (the AWVC), there is NO Council vote planned concerning their recent decision not to permit OutVets to take part in the St. Patrick’s/Evacuation Day Parade on March 19 this year. That was explicitly and emphatically confirmed to South Boston Online a few minutes ago by the AWVC leadership.
The AWVC has NOT scheduled a new vote to permit any group or groups to march in the 2017 Parade on March 19, either today (Friday, the 10th) or at any other time.

