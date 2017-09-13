The Punk & Poet Opens

By Richard Campbell

The soft opening for The Punk & Poet was just in time for the Patriots season opener. Despite how that went, the crowds showed up to usher in the renewal of the former Playwright with a more eclectic starter menu, and traditional vs. edgy interior design, featuring Punk graphics with Poet Portraits. The staff on hand adjusted early on to the demands of the crowd, and South Boston Online noted that the party stayed pretty lively until close, despite the Patriots loss. Stay tuned for a full restaurant review in the near future.