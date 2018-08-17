The Lawn on D Versus FAN EXPO and Mother Nature

by Rick Winterson

Sometimes, outside events get in the way of a full schedule of circus performers and musical groups-in-concert.

That happened at The Lawn on D last weekend. Now, The Lawn on D has become noted for the eclectic crowds it attracts in all seasons of the year. This often happens for the many performances and activities, but also, visitors go there simply as a space to be enjoyed. Between the tent (with food and drink), everlasting games of cornhole, and those patented white crescent swings, The Lawn on D has become known as “South Boston’s playground”. And deservedly so, despite South Boston’s other playing fields, historic locales, and many miles of pristine beaches.

But last weekend, briefly stated, The Lawn on D had scheduled a full Saturday and Sunday of events – outdoor circus performers were mixed with essentially non-stop concerts that were to be performed during both afternoons and evenings. This intentionally coincided with FAN EXPO, the 2018 version (and new name) of “Comic Con”, hoping for two effects – crowds from FAN EXPO would also patronize The Lawn on D, and in addition, many in this crowd would be wearing the costumes of their favorite comic heroes and characters. That was good thinking, actually.

Well, as you know, Mother Nature hit us with rain more or less continuously all of Saturday and for a lot of Sunday. Towns to our north, with eight (8) inches of torrential rain centering on Lynn, were flooded mercilessly. Guests coming to South Boston from other areas just didn’t come; FAN EXPO attendees stayed in the Convention Center for the most part.

But the hometown’s human endeavors prevailed. South Boston’s Playground was not to be denied. The swings and cornhole boards never stopped.

Fully-costumed circus performers performed, partly outside, then headed inside during the heavier downpours. Jugglers, gymnasts, and a hula hooper. It was a set of pick-up performances, of course, but it moved. Here’s a plug for the Boston Circus Guild, led by their Director of Operations, Michael “Mooch” Mucciolo. Check them out at bostoncircusguild, or just give Mooch a call at 914-482-1958.

Music finally started at 4 p.m. with the Seven Seals Septet – an accordion (seriously), keyboard, trumpet, bass (stand-up), vocalist, and two violins (even more seriously). This was a part of the “Berklee Summer in the City” series. And there were many things for sale in the tent (a.k.a. The Pavilion), including mushrooms.

On Sunday, the FAN EXPO/Comic Con crowd showed in greater numbers. Such costumes, such fun they had. The afternoon concert featured “Closing Time” – a sextet of two vocalists – Ryan Charles and a high-energy Julia Taliesin – leading a keyboard, guitar, drums, and bass. They were eclectic – something for everyone, which included AbbA’s “Dancing Queen”. Hey, don’t laugh – “Mamma Mia” is back, so “Here We Go Again”, with Meryl Streep, yet. And Closing Time’s version of “Wagon Wheel” was truly Darius Rucker-like. It, well, it rocked.

We’ll give the win over the elements to The Lawn on D, not by a knockout but by a decision. South Boston’s Playground won its contest with Mother Nature on points

After that, all that was left was to watch the wide screen, as reliever/closer Craig Kimbrel concluded the ninth inning and fourth win of the Red Sox series over the Orioles.