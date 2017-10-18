The Joseph “Dodo” Nee Foundation’s “Time”

by Rick Winterson

It was quite an event – truly memorable. The occasion was the first fundraiser for the Joseph “Dodo” Nee Foundation. The best way to describe the event is to call it a celebration – a celebration of Dodo Nee’s life. He was South Boston born-and-brought-up, a Marine veteran, a Boston firefighter for 28 years, and a participant in countless community activities right up until the day he died earlier this year.

But most memorable of all were his roles as a family man and a friend of everyone he met. Hundreds showed up for the first fundraiser in support of the Joseph “Dodo” Nee Foundation last Friday evening at Florian Hall, the home of Boston Firefighters’ Local 718. That by itself symbolized his long service as a Boston firefighter.

His extended family performed all the arrangements, both for the party and for the golf tournament that

preceded it last Fridaymorning. Friends of Dodo’s who took part included Dru Errico (the evening’s Disc Jockey), Cranberry Café’s Cathe Walsh (oceans of coffee), and the band (the Linehans – Bill (vocals, guitar), Jack (drums), Rich (guitar) – along with Leo Stapleton (guitar), Kenny Morrell (keyboard), and Ted O’Brien (harmonica, guitar). The band’s rendering of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” early in the evening seemedtosymbolizeDodo’slife’sworks.

Perhaps the most attractive feature of Nee Foundation fundraiser was the many valuable and desirable auction items. Wide screen TVs (5), gift certificates galore, trips and weekends away, impressive (and autographed) sports memorabilia. and too many others to list, or even attempt to count. A good evening was had by all It was a great Southie “time”. You should have been there. Don’t miss it in 2018.