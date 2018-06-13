The Bowery Bar – A Summer Hot Spot

By: Tara Kerrigan Hayes

With summer approaching (and the Seaport scene becoming more congested every season), it’s the perfect time to welcome The Bowery Bar to Dorchester, set to open in mid-June.

As the list of new restaurants grows in our neighbor’s neighborhoods, this one is bound to be an instant hit. Located in the heart of Lower Mills, its name was derived from the definition of bowery (shaded by trees), inspired by its unique 2500 square foot patio. Complete with cooling water misters, flat screen TVs, and antique lounging tubs (you’ll see), this patio is shaping up to be one of Boston’s best outdoor spaces and favorite summer spots, because let’s face it, us Bostonians do love our outdoor drinks time.

This is good news not only for Dorchester residents, but also for Southie socializers seeking a new vibe and change of scene, especially for the foodies. Featuring fresh Modern American cuisine and comfort food thoughtfully conceptualized by talented Chef John Piecewicz, their seasonal menu was devised to please any pallet. From reliable staples such as Steak Tips (with au gratin potatoes, braised greens) to old classics with a twist (well hello, Gnocchi Bolognese with Pancetta), the variance of options will not disappoint.

For burger enthusiasts there are three to choose from, including the inventive Mason Dixie Burger with pimento cheese, roasted jalapeno and caramelized onion, not to be outdone by other unexpected handhelds, like The Philly Style Cauliflower with provolone, braised kale and lemon aioli on baguette.

There’s also no shortage of healthy options and lighter fare from bright salads to fresh seafood including Tuna Poke and a raw bar, as well as an eclectic array of sides and appetizers from Chili Braised Kale to Crab Rangoons.

Beer lovers, they’ve got you covered with 17 beers on tap featuring a wide selection of popular craft brands and 25 brews available in bottles and cans of “the usual suspects”, as well as a diverse mix of popular craft, specialty and seasonal options. The drink menu will be an assorted medley including spiked seltzers, tiki style beverages and other delicious concoctions featuring locally sourced ingredients, as well as sangria and an approachable wine list.

The 2500 square foot interior of the restaurant was designed as a throw back to the simpler times when meals and moments were savored, back when our focus was good company and great food, inspiring us to put down our damn cell phones already immerse ourselves in the experience. Although discreetly hidden when not in use, they have plenty of televisions to make this the place to be for big sporting events.

Neighbors can rest easy that co-owning is Pat Dillon and Shawn Ahern (of Lucy’s American Tavern) with the welcome addition of both Mark Standish and Julian Bolger, all of whom have longstanding reputations as conscientious and respectful business owners in several Boston communities including Southie’s own Punk & Poet (Julian Bolger).

Conveniently Located at 2261 Dorchester Avenue (f/k/a The Ledge, then Ester), The Bowery Bar will be a great accent to what’s quickly becoming a popular strip in the Boston dining scene (near Lower Mills Tavern and Yellow Door Taqueria).

The Bowery Bar hours will be: Monday-Friday 11:30 am – 2:00 am (kitchen open 11:30 am-11:00 pm) and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am – 2:00 am (kitchen open 10:00 am-3:00 pm Brunch, Dinner till 12:00 am).

Both indoor and outdoor space will be available for private functions and large parties to cater to both social and corporate events.

Be sure to follow The Bowery Bar on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter