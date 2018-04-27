THE BIRTH OF K STREET CANDLES
By Tara Kerrigan Hayes
Inspiration can strike at any moment, from the most unexpected of places. Just
ask Navy Veteran and South Boston Native, Michael Aldred, who fortuitously
ventured down a new career path when he transformed an empty booze bottle
into what would ultimately become merchandise for his local, budding business.
He was taking out recycles after a long night of tending bar when an idea came
to him. “This bourbon bottle caught my eye, when I decided to take something
potentially destructive and turn it into something constructive”, Michael said. “I
thought it would just be a fun hobby, turning liquor bottles into candles, to occupy
my time.” As a novice wine enthusiast, Michael began to see all bottles and
labels in a new light. “I thought of how nice it would be if I could take someone’s
sentimental bottle, say from their wedding or anniversary, and turn it into a
keepsake”.
The next morning he woke with a mission, and a new entrepreneurial adventure
began. With a natural aptitude for research, he quickly learned about glass
cutting tools and submerged himself in the study of the vast selection of waxes
and wicks in the quest for the perfect, quality candle.
He started small, experimenting with rudimentary glass cutting tools and basic
sandpaper in the basement of the K Street brownstone that he was raised in.
“The workshop”, built years prior by his father, a school teacher and exceptionally
talented carpenter, proved to be the perfect space to nurture Michael’s creative
spirit. “It just feels so peaceful to be in that space, creating, where I watched my
dad create when I was a kid”.
It wasn’t until Michael started gifting early prototypes, that he saw the potential
for K Street Candles as a career opportunity. There was an immediate demand,
as acquaintances became consumers, offering to pay for Michael for custom
made candles as presents for their loved ones. The spark of interest spread
rapidly, and a business was born.
Michael became laser focused working tirelessly through trial and error and
countless burn tests, honing his skills until his product was the high standard he
had set for himself.
He was immediately devoted to becoming a conscientious
company owner with a mindfulness of the environment, making candles
completely void of harmful paraffin waxes, solely utilizing 100% American soy.
As if that isn’t enough incentive for candles enthusiasts to support a local,
veteran owned and operated business, K Street Candles is also dedicated
to
raising awareness of PTSD in our veteran community by donating 5% of all
proceeds to the Timothy “Doc” Cook Foundation.
Several local boutiques have already expressed interest in carrying K Street
Candles’ converted spirit and wine bottles, a perfect gift for the “someone who
has everything”. But the true beauty in this business is the potential for
uniqueness, especially for the gift givers. Not only can K Street Candles
transform almost any bottle into a hand cut, hand poured candle, but they offer a
wide variety of scents including the option to create your own signature scent,
(perfect for business seeking to buy in bulk).
While the website (currently under construction) is set to launch soon, any orders
or inquiries can be made to
kstreetcandles@gmail.com
. Be sure to follow K
Street Candles on Facebook and Instagram/kstreetcandles!