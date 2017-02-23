Thank you ALL for the love and support you have given so generously to me and my family during this difficult battle.

I could not have weathered this storm without you.

To my beautiful wife Tracy and devoted children Madison and Griffin –

You have never hesitated for one minute with your unconditional love and endless support. You have been by my side every step of this journey. Your courage is my strength. I am blessed to be your husband and dad.

To the “Greatest” Committee on Earth and all the Volunteers – We are extremely grateful and appreciative for your tireless efforts and hard work. Your commitment to making my Friendship Party an overwhelming success was unparalleled and your positive energy resulted in a successful event. We will be forever thankful.

To everyone who bought an Ipad and 50/50 raffle, donated raffle items, sponsored a table or purchased a ticket to the event – The depth of your generosity has left me speechless. The outpouring of your kindness, from businesses throughout Boston, was truly inspiring and we are so grateful to all of you. I am also appreciative to Dru Ericco, Thomas Park Band and the amazing staff at Florian Hall. I would also like to express my gratitude to the staff at Mass General Hospital.

To those friends who drove me to treatment, sat by my side on my toughest days, sent cards, food, prayers and love – My heart is full. You have gotten me through my darkest days with your love and laughter. Thank You!

Lastly, we are truly humbled by the hundreds of family, friends and well-wishers who came to Florian Friday evening to show their deep love and friendship. Each one of you will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for your uplifting words of encouragement, your handshakes and hugs, your laughter and tears. Living in a special community where people are so concerned and are so willing to give you a helping hand is one of life’s greatest gifts. THANK YOU, again, from the bottom of my heart for helping myself and my family to go forward knowing that #everyonelovesGeorge.

“To be rich in friends is to be poor in nothing.”

My Deepest Gratitude,

George Connolly