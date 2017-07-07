Supper Club at CAPO a “Boston’s Best”

by Rick Winterson

The 200+ “Boston’s Bests” list from the Improper Bostonian magazine has just been published. One of the South Boston winners is none other than CAPO at 443 West Broadway. Specifically, they were recognized as Boston’s Best New Addition for their new basement “Supper Club at CAPO” (see IB’s page 98). It’s a bit of a throwback to rooms where funky jazz and other night club entertainments were presented; their supper food continues in the hand-crafted, classic Italian tradition, as do their drinks.

The Supper Club at CAPO now has become a South Boston place that’ll compete with Wally’s on Mass Ave., the Beehive in the South End, and Ryles in Cambridge near Somerville’s Union Square