Sullivan’s Insurance Club captures men’s league hoop title

By KEVIN DEVLIN

On Tuesday, March 15, at the Tynan Community Center gymnasium, the Sullivan Insurance Club defeated Sal’s Club, 54-42, to capture the 2016 South Boston Basketball Association winter league championship. In the end, too much height and offensive firepower stood in the way of Sal’s “Young Guns” to win it all.

In the first half with the game tied, 7-7, and with 14:04 on the game clock, Sal’s went on an 8-0 to take a 15-7 lead. The Sullivan Club responded with their own 8-0 run to tie it up, 15-15. For the remainder of the first half, the teams exchanged baskets, and the Sullivan Club had a 30-27 advantage at the half.

In the second half, with 15:32 left in the game, the Sullivan Club exploded offensively (hitting 14 three-pointers overall) going on a 5-0 and subsequent 10-5 run to take a 47-35 lead. And that was all she wrote for the Young Guns.

For Sal’s, Brian Dunphy and Matt Greeley scored 11 points apiece, each hitting three treys. Matt Beggan scored eight points including two three-pointers, while Matt Kehoe (one trey) and Mike Gillis finished with seven and six points, respectively. For the champs, David Brewer, SBOL’s MVP, knocked down six three-pointers for 18 points. Chris Worden (two treys) scored 10 points. Ted Hughes and Kevin Knowles each had eight points, including two treys apiece. Matt O’Malley scored five points, including one trey, while TJ Russell hit a trey.

It was a great season for the association led by Commissioner Eddie “Wilt” Curran.

“It was another competitive, winter hoop season at the Tynan,” Curran said. “The guys enjoyed the games and had terrific workouts.

“I would like to thank the Tynan Community Center for allowing us to use the gym,” Curran added. “Tynan Program Supervisor Kathy Davis and her staff are always there for us. … I also want to thank the sponsors. They have been consistently there for us throughout the years. They are Sal’s Restaurant, the Boston Beer Garden, The Quietman Golf Committee, South Boston Check Cashing, Cranberry Café, Peter Welch’s Gym, The Playwright Bar, and Sullivan’s Insurance Agency.”

Curran is looking for men’s basketball teams to play in the summer league on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The games are played at the Michael Pano basketball courts located within M Street Park. Games begin in May and those interested can contact Ed Curran at eddiecurran@outlook.com