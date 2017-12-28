Successful Christmas dinner, Despite Storm

by Rick Winterson

Christmas morning was a storm-caused white-out. We had finally a white Christmas in South Boston – so white that it became hazardous. Even so, Christmas Dinner volunteers showed up in St. Monica Hall to prepare, cook, serve, and deliver the Annual McDonnell/Kelley Christmas Dinners for more than 300 people. What a great bunch!

As always, spirits were high. There was a constant buzz of humor and good cheer. Given the driving conditions on Christmas morning, perhaps a special Southie shout-out should go to those who volunteered their time and their cars to do the deliveries. But everyone pitched in – there’s a Christmas message there for certain, especially in highly critical times like these. “Feed my lambs.”

At the end, John Healey sang his Christmas songs. Fr. Jim Flavin (Pastor of the South Boston Catholic Collaborative and our Episcopal Vicar) and Fr. Gerry Souza received two generous $500 checks from the local Knights of Columbus Post, presented by Steve Grieg and John Healey, to support future McDonnell/Kelley Banquets. It was a joyous occasion.

Merry Christmas, everyone!