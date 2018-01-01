South Boston Catholic Academy News

In this season of Thanksgiving, South Boston Catholic Academy students spent time thinking of what they are grateful for and learning about gratitude. As a school community, we acknowledged students who show gratitude on a daily basis.

Thank you to all the families who attended our recent Open House. We also, offer tours weekly on Tuesday at 9AM, to schedule a tour, please email Mrs. Jamie Brown, Vice Principal, at j.brown@sbcatholicacademy.org.

Thank you to all the students, families and friends of South Boston Catholic Academy that donated the much-needed food to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry out of Gate of Heaven. Pictures here are some of our fifth graders helping to load all the food into the truck. Thank you to Ms. Meghan Logue for organizing this community project, to Mrs. Erin Reilly and her very helpful fifth graders and to Mr. Brian Sullivan who delivered a truck load of food to the food pantry thanks to the generosity of the school’s “Fill the Foyer” campaign. Additionally, students’ decorated Thanksgiving placemats which were used for Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at St. Monica’s Church.

Thank you to Mrs. Denise Moriarty and the students in sixth grade and Mrs. Mary Hoy and our wonderful Children’s Choir for helping lead all the students in their participation of our Thanksgiving Prayer Service and to Father Robert Casey, Pastor, for coming and helping us say a Special Prayer of Thanksgiving to God. The students who represented grades one to six also did a wonderful job reading the Prayer Petitions. We hope and pray that everyone had a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving!

