South Boston Catholic Academy News Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Friday morning, January 12, 2018 the students, faculty and staff at South Boston Catholic Academy attended a short prayer service to commemorate Dr. King. Several of our students, along with Mrs. Hoy, the music teacher, led the students in song and prayer honoring the extraordinary life and contributions of Martin Luther King, Jr.

We look forward to highlighting our student learning during Catholic Schools Week, where students will present their Utopian Society projects as well as participate in our annual Science Showcase on January 31, 2018. Our Open House will also be held on January 31, from 9-1. For additional information about South Boston Catholic Academy, please visit their website at www.sbcatholicacademy.org or call 617-268-2326. If you cannot make our Open House, but would like a tour, please join us on “Tour Tuesdays” every Tuesday at 9AM.