South Boston Catholic Academy News

Thank you to Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern New England for their continued partnership with State Street and South Boston Catholic Academy. JA invests in youth today to empower them to strengthen our communities tomorrow. Through hands-on learning experiences delivered by State Street volunteers they are exposing students to different career paths and businesses, money management and how to start a business. Students are also taught critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills that they’ll carry with them to middle and high school and beyond. We are grateful to State Street and JA for bringing this program to South Boston Catholic Academy for 10 consecutive years. Students at South Boston Catholic Academy anxiously await the JA in a Day program each year, as do the State Street volunteers, some of whom have come back year after year. Thank you to all the volunteers at State Street.

South Boston Catholic Academy is an academically rigorous, supportive Catholic Elementary School Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEAS&C). South Boston Catholic Academy is currently accepting applications for all classes PreK-Grade 6. We have Before School and After School Programs available and have small class size; high acceptance rate to Parochial, Private and Boston Exam Schools. For additional information about South Boston Catholic Academy, please visit our website at www.sbcatholicacademy.org or call 617-268-2326.