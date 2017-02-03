South Boston Catholic Academy News

On January 20th, grade 6 students at South Boston Catholic Academy participated in a hands-on workshop aligned to the Massachusetts Curriculum Frameworks offered by the Education Staff at the MIT Museum. Workshops are designed to inspire interest in science, technology and engineering. The workshop we attended focused on Robotics, with students engaged in interactive learning as depicted below. In the past grade 6 students from South Boston Catholic Academy have received instruction at the MIT Museum on the Science of DNA and Holography. They shared what they learned at the Science Showcase on February 1st, 2017 during Catholic Schools Week.

