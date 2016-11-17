Spanish class at South Boston Catholic Academy is much more than learning the Spanish language, it is also about exposing the children to different Hispanic cultures, showing them how the Spanish varies from one region to another and from one country to another and colorful traditions, games and festivities that occur in Hispanic countries, children learn the differences we have between countries and the similarities we have between people. Children learn the names of the parts of the body by playing Loteria (Mexican bingo) and traditions such as All Souls Day, in Mexico it is dia de los muertos (Day of the Dead) held on November 1 and 2 with food, music and altars. This is done in honor and memory of loved ones. Our students enjoy learning about the many wonderful customs and traditions, as well as, learning to speak and understand the Spanish language.

