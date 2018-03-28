South Boston Bantams Capture the Gold Medal in Lake Placid, New York















By Bobby McGarrell

This past weekend the South Boston bantams participated in the Can/Am Challenge Cup in Lake Placid, New York. Teams from various states such as Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Minnesota were all competing to take home the gold medal. Our South Boston team took to the ice in the opening-round to face the Exton Kings of Exton, PA. There wasn’t anything regal about this team as our boys totally dominated the game from start to finish with a 7-0 thumping. The next game proved to be a lot of the same as the local heroes thrashed the Valley Forge Colonials from Oaks, PA. 8-1.

The following contest proved to be a very physical contest with the NJ Rhinos from Mahwah, NJ. Our young men matched them with their physicality and our skill was too much for them as we prevailed 4-0. The next game was very important and vital. The Reston Raiders of Reston VA. stood in the way of the teams first goal of the Challenge Cup; advancing and playing in the gold medal game. The boys were determined and focused and didn’t disappoint with a resounding effort, winning in commanding fashion 9-2 and setting up an epic gold medal final against the 4 time and defending Challenge Cup winner, the NHG Beast of Blaine, MN.

The game was so evenly matched and exciting it took 2 Overtimes to determine a champion. And our local heroes would not be denied as they outplayed and outlasted a very formidable opponent in the second OT for a dramatic 4-3 victory to capture the Gold Medal. They truly deserved the gold as they were the best team throughout the tournament as their play demonstrated. It was a great end to a very Succes s ful sea son. My congratulations to a fine group of young men who exemplify all that is great about our town. Thank you to all the parents and coaches who have been there for these fine young athletes. Without you, none of this would’ve been possible.

(Pictured) Kneeling: Sean Burke. First Row: Coaches Chris Crowley and Timmy Murphy. Players: Kyle Lynch, Chris Conroy, Brian Miller, Michael Crowley, Collin Farrell. Coach Dennis Lynch. Top Row: Adam Alto, Lydon McGarrell, Coach Bobby McGarrell, Aidan Young, Cormac Lafferty, and John Gilmartin.