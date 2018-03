Shares

by Richard Campbell

South Boston Online took a morning stroll to see the effects of the second North-Easter that fell wet and heavy and started melting almost as soon as the storm was over. Nothing shows off the neighborhood homes and institutions like a clean blanket of snow.

The streets were quiet, except for some school kids playing in the snow and a few ambitious South Bostonians shoveling. We’re thinking it’s a good omen to get the snow over with before the parade happens!