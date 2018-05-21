Senator Nick Collins Sworn in to First Suffolk District Seat















New senator appointed to several legislative committees

Newly-elected Sen. Nick Collins was sworn in to his new position by Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the Governor’s Council and was appointed to several legislative committees by Senate President Harriette Chandler.

“It was an honor to be sworn into the senate by Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito and the Governor’s Council,” Collins said. “I’m also honored to have been appointed by the senate president to several key legislative committees. I look forward to getting to work with my new colleagues to improve the lives of the people of Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park, South Boston and the entire commonwealth.”

Collins, who served four terms as the state representative for the Fourth Suffolk District, was elected as senator for the First Suffolk District on May 1. The district includes Dorchester, Mattapan, South Boston and sections of Hyde Park. Chandler appointed Collins to several committees, including naming him the chair or vice-chair of three committees. Among his assignements:

Chair of the Joint Committee on Export Development;

Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Licensure;

Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets;

Senate Committee on Post Audit and Oversight;

Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities;

Joint Committee on Public Health;

Joint Committee on Transportation