SB Community Health Center’s Youth Ambassadors Partner with Habitat for Humanity

On a sunny Saturday during Memorial Day weekend a group of teens from the SB Community Health Center’s Youth Ambassadors Program spent the day constructing a home for a deserving family in the Boston area. Working side by side with the family and members of Habitat for Humanity, the teens helped with building the house’s second story by cutting and preparing the wood for framing . For the past twelve years the Youth Ambassadors program has engaged teens ages 12 -18 in community service projects, health education and art-based activities. Alumni from the Youth Ambassadors also joined the group and used the skills they’ve gained on past nationwide disaster relief service trips to Mississippi, New Orleans, New York, Alabama and Detroit.

Throughout the years Youth Ambassadors have donated countless hours of service and, in the process, gained a great sense of gratification from helping others. The Youth Ambassadors meet weekly during the school year to plan projects and activities designed to expand their knowledge of how to live a healthy and satisfying life. In addition, many work during the summer on neighborhood beautification projects in South Boston.

Joining in this day were Youth Ambassadors alumni Taylor Kimball and Shayne Perkins along with Youth Ambassadors Agustin Esnal, Devin O’Neill, Brooke Steadman and Noah White. Boston College Graduate Student Intern Grace Coughlin coordinated the day and Mayra Rodriguez-Howard also participated.

It was a great day of hard, rewarding work!

