Saint Vincent’s Defeats Gatey in CYO Hoop Action

By Kevin Devlin

On Saturday, January 21, at the Walsh Center gym, the Saint Vincent’s CYO 7TH/8TH grade boys’ basketball team defeated Gate of Heaven, 48-26. Saint Vincent’s star Carlos Baez played a tremendous game and netted sixteen points. He was SBOL’s MVP of the tilt. With superior height and offensive firepower, Coach Billy Allen’s squad took an early lead, 12-7, and cruised to a decisive victory. To round out the scoring for Saint Vinny’s, Darngan Alvarez scored ten points. Jarrod Williams had eight points while Kevin Daveiga contributed four points. For Gatey, Conor Strickland scored eleven points. Jake Harrison and Aldo Nouri-Ello had five points apiece while Max Mercer finished with four points.