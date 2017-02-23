Safe Wheels for Sydni
by Rick Winterson
Last November 11, a fundraiser for Sydni Pecevich took place at the Murphy Rink. The occasion was her 12th birthday. Once she got there, Sydni actually skated for the very first time in her life. One reason for the party was to raise funds for a specially equipped van that can ferry Sydni, her wheelchair, and all her equipment around safely and comfortably.
It was a joyful occasion, and a pleasure to write about in South Boston Online’s November 17 issue. The most joyful (and the brightest) part of Sydni’s entire 12th Birthday celebration was her own brilliant smile that flashed on non-stop the whole evening long.
Well, her 12th Birthday Party was a great success. Sydni now has her van.
Here’s the letter of thanks that Cathy Jerome, Sydni’s Mother, forwarded to South Boston Online:
“Dear Friends and Neighbors,
On behalf of Sydni and her family, thank you for making her Birthday wish for a wheelchair-accessible van come true. There are no words to adequately express how fortunate we feel to live in such an amazing and caring community. Her Birthday Bash in November at the skating rink blessed us with memories to last a lifetime. We would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the local restaurants, businesses, families, friends, and neighbors for donating their food, talent, raffle basket/auction items, time, and monetary contributions.
We would also like to express a special thank you to Kathy Lafferty, Danny Manning, and Bobby Ferrara for initiating the “20 Friends, 20K” Challenge (which made this all possible).
20 FRIENDS, 20K CHALLENGE
Robert Ferrara
Daniel Ferrara
Anonymous
Harry Uhlman Appreciation Fund
Doug George, Sumner Street Rental Property
Quiet Man Pub
Rodman Ride for Kids
J. Cronin Group
Daniel Toscano, Attorney at Law
Sevi Nage Local 5000 Charitable Foundation
Blue Front Telecom Group
Liberty Bay Credit Union
Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty
MJW Charitable Foundation
Saragosa Construction
South Boston Pop Warner
John E. Murphy, Jr., Attorney at Law
South Boston Little League
Daniel and Laura Cence
Police Athletic League
Kaitlin Keaney Scholarship Fund
South Boston Youth Hockey League
Jeff Drago, Attorney at Law
Kevin Kelly, Northern Contracting/Boston Excavation
Robert Pacitti
Worthwhile Life, Incorporated
John Shapiro Superheroes Foundation
Seven Hills Foundation
Paul Dowling
Lucille Jerome
Michael Athens (Friends of Luke Ronco)
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Love,
Sydni and the Jerome-Pecevich family”