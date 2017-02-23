Safe Wheels for Sydni

by Rick Winterson

Last November 11, a fundraiser for Sydni Pecevich took place at the Murphy Rink. The occasion was her 12th birthday. Once she got there, Sydni actually skated for the very first time in her life. One reason for the party was to raise funds for a specially equipped van that can ferry Sydni, her wheelchair, and all her equipment around safely and comfortably.

It was a joyful occasion, and a pleasure to write about in South Boston Online’s November 17 issue. The most joyful (and the brightest) part of Sydni’s entire 12th Birthday celebration was her own brilliant smile that flashed on non-stop the whole evening long.

Well, her 12th Birthday Party was a great success. Sydni now has her van.

Here’s the letter of thanks that Cathy Jerome, Sydni’s Mother, forwarded to South Boston Online:

“Dear Friends and Neighbors,

On behalf of Sydni and her family, thank you for making her Birthday wish for a wheelchair-accessible van come true. There are no words to adequately express how fortunate we feel to live in such an amazing and caring community. Her Birthday Bash in November at the skating rink blessed us with memories to last a lifetime. We would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the local restaurants, businesses, families, friends, and neighbors for donating their food, talent, raffle basket/auction items, time, and monetary contributions.

We would also like to express a special thank you to Kathy Lafferty, Danny Manning, and Bobby Ferrara for initiating the “20 Friends, 20K” Challenge (which made this all possible).

20 FRIENDS, 20K CHALLENGE

Robert Ferrara

Daniel Ferrara

Anonymous

Harry Uhlman Appreciation Fund

Doug George, Sumner Street Rental Property

Quiet Man Pub

Rodman Ride for Kids

J. Cronin Group

Daniel Toscano, Attorney at Law

Sevi Nage Local 5000 Charitable Foundation

Blue Front Telecom Group

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty

MJW Charitable Foundation

Saragosa Construction

South Boston Pop Warner

John E. Murphy, Jr., Attorney at Law

South Boston Little League

Daniel and Laura Cence

Police Athletic League

Kaitlin Keaney Scholarship Fund

South Boston Youth Hockey League

Jeff Drago, Attorney at Law

Kevin Kelly, Northern Contracting/Boston Excavation

Robert Pacitti

Worthwhile Life, Incorporated

John Shapiro Superheroes Foundation

Seven Hills Foundation

Paul Dowling

Lucille Jerome

Michael Athens (Friends of Luke Ronco)

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Love,

Sydni and the Jerome-Pecevich family”