Reebok Brings Christmas to 25 Drydock

by Rick Winterson

About two months ago (in our October 26 issue, page 12) South Boston Online welcomed the Reebok Store to South Boston’s Innovation and Design Building at 25 Drydock Avenue. Last Wednesday evening, as the Winter Solstice approached, Reebok opened its doors to 50 young people from South Boston’s Boys & Girls Club and its Condon School on D Street, who arrived in a bus promptly at 5 p.m. Then, each of these young people lined up and received a brand new pair of Reebok sneakers. It was a joyful and affecting Christmas event.

The Boston Police Department’s Station C-6 on West Broadway arranged this event with Reebok’s Kyle Gordon, Senior Manager (Retail B2B & Events). On hand to oversee the festivities were BPD Commissioner William Evans; Capt. Joseph Boyle, Commander of C-6; Sgt. Mike Mylett, C-6 Community Services, and several Police Officers from the Station’s Community Services Department. Kyle Gordon extended Reebok’s Holiday greetings to everyone there.

The necessary funding for this event was jointly handled by Reebok and The Stone Family Charitable Foundation, which was represented by Jim Stone, Trustee of the Foundation. Specifically, the funding was split between Reebok and the Stone Foundation as follows: Reebok offered their sneakers at a (very) substantial discount; the Stone Foundation covered the difference. The young people each received a pair of Reebok’s high quality sneakers at no cost to any of them.

A special “thank-you” for this event should go to Nate, the Reebok Store Manager at 25 Drydock, and Katie, the Assistant Manager. They provided sneakers to a crowd of 50 anxious, excited kids, with great patience and friendliness.