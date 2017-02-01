Rallying ‘Round George

With a little over 2 weeks to go, the Friendship Party for George Connolly to be held Friday evening, February 17, at 7 p.m. until … in Florian Hall is shaping up to be a night George, his family, friends and neighbors will always remember.

With a little over 2 weeks to go, the Friendship Party for George Connolly to be held Friday evening, February 17, at 7 p.m. until … in Florian Hall is shaping up to be a night George, his family, friends and neighbors will always remember.

The party promises to be full of laughter, with great entertainment and some amazing raffles that are pouring in to the GC Friendship Committee every day! There is something for everyone to bid on including a spectacular trip for two to Las Vegas, with 3 nights at the MGM Grand and 2 show tickets; a pair of tickets to see the “Piano Man” himself – Billy Joel at Fenway Park; original artwork by talented, local artists Norman Crump, Mo Hanley, Bobby Farrell & Tommy Cherry; a “Red Neck” Basket with 2 Kenny Chesney tickets, topped off with cowboy hats & flannel shirts; for Red Sox Nation there is an autographed Dustin Pedroia bat; a “Homerun” package with 4 Red Sox tickets on Marathon Day; for the hockey fan – 4 Boston Bruins tickets with dinner in the North End; And, an awesome hockey stick and Bauer skates; you can knock yourself out with a 2 months all-inclusive Peter Welch Gym membership and so much more.

The party promises to be full of laughter, with great entertainment and some amazing raffles that are pouring in to the GC Friendship Committee every day! There is something for everyone to bid on including a spectacular trip for two to Las Vegas, with 3 nights at the MGM Grand and 2 show tickets; a pair of tickets to see the “Piano Man” himself – Billy Joel at Fenway Park; original artwork by talented, local artists Norman Crump, Mo Hanley, Bobby Farrell & Tommy Cherry; a “Red Neck” Basket with 2 Kenny Chesney tickets, topped off with cowboy hats & flannel shirts; for Red Sox Nation there is an autographed Dustin Pedroia bat; a “Homerun” package with 4 Red Sox tickets on Marathon Day; for the hockey fan – 4 Boston Bruins tickets with dinner in the North End; And, an awesome hockey stick and Bauer skates; you can knock yourself out with a 2 months all-inclusive Peter Welch Gym membership and so much more.