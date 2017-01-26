Ollie Student Spotlight Winner

Recognizing Jaiden Greenwood

By Kevin Devlin

On a monthly basis, the South Boston Neighborhood House, aka the Ollie, recognizes a youngster by announcing their “Student Spotlight” winner. These young members are recognized for their good behavior, for being kind, caring and considerate, as well as being a super kid overall. The student spotlight winner for the month of December is Jaiden Greenwood.

Jaiden, 7, is the daughter of Nicole Wall. Her grandparents are Clare and John Miller and she has a newborn cousin named Katherine Mary. And, she has two family cats named Jello and Shadow. Jaiden is in the second grade at the James Condon Elementary School on D Street. The school’s mission is to “help all students acquire the skills, knowledge, and habits they need to reach proficiency and to succeed in high school, college, and a life of active citizenship in the neighborhoods of Boston and beyond.”

Jaiden’s an Honor Roll student, her favorite subject is math, and someday she plans on being a veterinarian. Her favorite food is salad, her favorite color is green, and her favorite animal is the Orangutan. Her favorite movie is Pitch Perfect starring Anna Kendrick as Beca, a young girl who’d rather listen to the music from her headphones and not what people are saying. Her favorite TV show is “The Loud House” on Nickelodeon. This animated series is about a young boy named Lincoln Loud who lives with his ten sisters. Her favorite entertainers is Walk the Moon, an American rock band.

In the world of sports, Jaiden takes dancing lessons at Miss Linda’s School of Dance. Her favorite step is tap. She also played softball last summer in the South Boston Girls’ Softball League. Her team, the blue sharks, managed by Mariella Collins, won the eight and under league championship and Jaiden is already looking forward to next season. During her leisure time at home, she likes to sing and dance. She does arts and crafts projects, makes candles, draws, as well as sews and designs her own clothes. She likes cooking scrambled eggs for her mom. She also enjoys reading and is currently immersed in “The Secret Garden” which was published in 1911. Written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the book is considered a classic English children’s literature piece.

Reading keeps a smile on Jaiden’s face.

“It’s educational,” she said. “It’s really fun and reading makes me smarter.”

Outside of the house, she enjoys going to the movies and traveling. At the Ollie, she likes playing Twister, putting together puzzles, karaoke, and being a member of the Cooking Club. In the summer at the Ollie, she loves the trips to various beaches and pubic parks. And, she loves the staff and all that they do for her.

Ollie group leader, Melissa Collins, has a high regard for this month’s spotlight winner.

“Jaiden is the best!” Collins said. “She is well-behaved and kind-hearted. She’s always willing to help everyone out and she would give you the clothes off her back. She’s creative, loves to draw, and we all love her here at the Ollie.”

Jaiden’s mom, Nicole, had a big smile on her face when describing her daughter.

“Jaiden’s a keeper for sure,” she said, enthusiastically. “She’s smart and outgoing. She’s very loving and caring…helpful to my mom and dad. She loves traveling, especially down south to see her grand ma-ma, Marjorie Miller.

“She just donated her hair to the Children with Hair Loss (initiative) on behalf of her cousin Cameron Miller who has cancer,” her mom added. “That’s the kind of girl she is. Compassionate and loves helping other kids she meets at the Ollie, in school, or anywhere else.”