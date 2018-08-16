National Night Out, 2018

by Rick Winterson

National Night Out (N.N.O.) 2018 was a two-evening celebration all around Boston – both Monday and Tuesday evenings on August 6 and 7. Actually, N.N. O. takes place all across America each year. The South Boston segment was celebrated at the Will McDonough Fieldhouse in Moakley Park on Tuesday evening, the 7th. Station Six Police Officers performed extra duty, providing tasty dogs and burgers (with or without cheese on top). Officer Frank Williams was on hand to train and oversee local young people in how to play tennis. A large crowd enjoyed the evening-long festivities at the Fieldhouse on the western edge of Moakley Park. And the weather, although hot and muggy, basically cooperated with a beautiful evening and sunset.

Various officials arrived, sirens wailing, via a police escort. Mayor Walsh led off the program with informal remarks about the South Boston community. The Mayor once again expressed his gratitude to prior BPD Commissioner Bill Evans, who has now taken charge of the Public Safety Office at Boston College. DA Dan Conley was saluted for his quarter-century of devoted public service, as well as his attendance at his 25th consecutive National Night Out. Senator Nick Collins and District Two Councilor Ed Flynn were on hand, as was City Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty. At-Large Councilor Annissa Essaibi George and City Hall’s Kristen McCosh graced South Boston’s N.N.O. with their presence; Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins spoke briefly.

Perhaps most significantly, William “Willie” Gross, who was newly sworn in as Boston’s Police Commissioner the previous day (August 6), made his first “official” visit to South Boston. Comm. Gross is a jovial, well-spoken person. He saluted South Boston and said “I love Southie” for its ongoing sense of community – its openness to change, while preserving its identity. He introduced a young Latin Academy student named James as a future President of the U.S. Comm. Gross’s remarks were very well received.

Another high point of N.N.O. 2018 was the presentation of four “Neighborhood Watch Unit” Awards by the BPD’s Station C-6 in South Boston. Capt. Joseph Boyle and Community Services Sgt. Steve McNeil officiated. Carole Sullivan received a Neighborhood Watch Unit Award from Capt. Boyle on behalf of the Mary Ellen McCormack Task Force, in recognition of the Task Force’s efforts to reduce crime in the McCormack project, especially drug abuse. Jennifer Becker got her Award for foiling a bank robbery. Two Special Officers – Christos Apostolidis and Christopher DeLeo – earned their Awards as a result of their forcible apprehension of a suspect, who resisted their efforts violently. Ms. Becker showed remarkable courage, when she noted an attempted hold-up while waiting in line at her bank. She immediately squirted the culprit with her pepper spray, and then sprayed him once again as he tried to run off. Congratulations to all four Awardees.

National Night Out 2018 was quite an evening.