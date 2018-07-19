Moms Club RetroLuau Patio Party

The Moms Club of South Boston hosted their Retro Luau Patio Party at Aloft Hotel Seaport District on Thursday, July 12th. Parents enjoyed live music, signature cocktails inspired by 1960 Hawaiian films and a custom tropical menu designed by the hotel’s head chef. The evening was held at the Hotel’s colorful and inviting, WXYZ bar, that features an expansive outdoor patio complete with a fireplace, lounge furniture and cornhole.

Dedicated to its philanthropic work in Southie, the Mom’s Club partnered with Aloft to make this a truly memorable night by encouraging guests to bring school supplies to contribute to the annual South Boston Boys & Girls club back to school drive.

Hotel Manager and South Boston Mom, Christy Loy, spoke to the hotels shared commitment to the South Boston neighborhood and its families, including its popular summer splash pass program and family friendly patio nights. Together with Mom’s Club President, Kristin Frechette, Christy presented Harry Duvall, Executive Director of the Edgerley Family South Boston Club with the school supplies collected at the event.

To learn more about The Mom’s Club of South Boston please visit their website atwww.southiemomsclub.com