“Misremembered” A Must-See

by Rick Winterson

Just the word “Misremembered”, the name of the current exhibition at the FPAC Gallery begs one to drop in for a viewing. “FPAC” stands for Fort Point Arts Community. Their Gallery is at 300 Summer Street, lower level; viewing hours are TUE-FRI, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Misremembered” is a trochaic-sounding word that refers to the memories of the past, remembered (often) through translucent time, which (gently) shapes these memories into emotions as well as the actual, factual events.

Three artists are taking part in the “Misremembered” exhibition: Katei Dye, in sculptures of cast glass as her medium; Amanda Kidd Schall, monotypes/mixed media prints; and Brittany Severance, archival inkjet prints from photographs. The “Misremembered” Juror was Mary M. Tinti, who deserves a special mention for assembling such a meaningful exhibition. She’s an independent art historian and curator, who obtained her BA from Providence College and her PhD from Rutgers. Tinti is now Curator of the Firchburg Art Museum, and has also worked locally for WaterFire Providence and as the Koch Curatorial Fellow at deCordova in Lincoln. If there was a single word to describe her selections, all of which ask for careful viewing without being overwhelming, that word would be “evocative”.

As a specific “evocative” example, Amanda Kidd Schall’s works include several monotype prints made on words from books. As you read the prose in her prints, see if the words you are reading form the same images as she has created. Recall how your early reading was learned by “making pictures” in your mind’s eye of what the page’s words really meant. Then, recall the early magic you experienced as you learned to “make pictures” from everything else you read.

Katie Dye works in glass; her creations in “Misremembered” are small sculptures. The glass she uses is a lead crystal glass with a high refractive index, which is melted and liquefied in a kiln at 1500F degrees. Her favorite work of art in the show is formed from the shape of her hands, which leads to an obvious question: “Dose she dip her hands into molten glass?” Well, of course not. No, Dye uses an ancient, multi-step technique known as “lost wax” casting. The highly refractive lead glass appears to glow, even in the low light that limns her sculptures.

Brittany Severance based her exhibits on photographs of her parents’ home, where she grew up. She then converted these into archival inkjet prints, with brilliant colors that mesh, click, and match. Wander through her works, and call back some scenes from the place where you grew up. Let the simplicity and two spectrum-spanning colors of “Janet’s Reading Space” stir your own memories. Then, pick out the multiple colors on the tools in “Dad’s World”. Both deserve careful, leisurely looks. “Misremembered” is being shown for two more weeks until Thursday, April 12. Try not to miss it.