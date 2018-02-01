McGrath Returns as SBCA President, Announces 2018 Evacuation Day Events















State Representative Nick Collins will Serve as General Chairman

The South Boston Citizens’ Association has announced that Tom McGrath, who stepped down from the presidency of the Association at the close of its 2017 Evacuation Day events, is returning to act as interim president for the foreseeable future.

“Last March I made my farewell speech at the Evacuation Day Banquet,” McGrath said, “not knowing that the challenges presented by the time required for planning all of the Association’s annual events would make it impossible to have a new president in place for 2018. There are many dedicated and capable members who are interested in the position, but current commitments have prevented them from being able to assume the duties at this time. So, I’m back for this year to work with all our great volunteers to celebrate another Evacuation Day season of community events.”

McGrath said that he will continue to act as president through the 2018 Evacuation Day activities, scheduled to begin on March, 3rd and to culminate with the Association’s 138th Historical Exercises, to be held on Saturday, March 17th at Dorchester Heights. In conjunction with the announcement of his return as president, McGrath announced that the 2018 Evacuation Day General Chairman will be none other than State Representative Nick Collins.