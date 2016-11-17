Mayor Martin J. Walsh today joined Congressman Stephen Lynch, the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation and Caritas Communities, Inc. to celebrate the dedication and ribbon cutting for Patriot Homes in South Boston. The more than $12 million redevelopment of the former City of Boston D6 police station will create 24 new affordable apartments for veterans.

“Our veterans who have fought to uphold the values of American freedom deserve access to safe, affordable housing,” said Mayor Walsh. “By working with South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation and our partners, we were able to transform an underutilized City-owned property into housing for veterans. Through this project, we are one step closer to housing all our Boston veterans.”

The 16,979 square-foot development included the rehabilitation of the former South Boston D6 Police station into 12 units, and including the new construction of 12 units on Athens Street which created a total of 24 affordable housing units. The new housing has 12 studios, 2- 1 BR and 10 – 2BR apartments geared to the Veteran community. Six units will serve veterans at or below 30% AMI, while eight units will serve veterans at 50% AMI and ten units will be for veterans earning 60% AMI. Residents will also benefit from a multipurpose community room, and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation will also occupy one of the building’s two ground-floor commercial spaces.

In accordance with the City of Boston’s Green Affordable Housing Program, the redevelopment of former station utilized several green building design techniques, earning it the development the distinction of being LEED-Homes “Silver” certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. The project also meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star standards.

“South Boston has a long history of military service and a higher percentage of Veterans than many other neighborhoods in the city,” said Donna Brown Executive Director of Sought Boston NDC. “With rents rapidly increasing, Patriot Homes will help deserving Veterans to continue to live here, in our community, with the resources they need. We are grateful to have had strong support from the City of Boston, as well as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, to complete this project.”