Massport Board Approves Budget for South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center

Project Will Address Transportation Challenges in Seaport District

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) Board of Directors today approved the anticipated budget for the planning and construction of the South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center (SBWTC). This multi-faceted project will create a transformative facility that will address some of the biggest transportation challenges facing the Seaport District, Boston’s fastest growing neighborhood. Today’s vote approved a total project budget of $87,000,000.

“Massport has made and continues to maintain its commitment to improving infrastructure and access to transportation options in the neighborhoods we share with residents and businesses alike,” said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. “The South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center will provide a hub for transportation access for the growing Seaport District and all who work in, live in and visit this growing neighborhood.”

The SBWTC will consist of a 1,550 space parking facility with electric vehicle charging stations, bike share and car share options, in the heart of the Seaport District and directly adjacent to the MBTA’s World Trade Center Silver Line station. The project will be designed to Massachusetts LEED Plus (Silver minimum) standards and seek Parksmart certification through the United States Green Building Council.

This multi-level, multi-user transportation center will be constructed on a portion of Massport’s Core Block parcel. Massport has been and will continue to work closely with MassDOT and the MBTA on this important addition to the Seaport District as both stakeholders, who own and operate bordering properties, and as partners in improving transportation options in Boston’s neighborhoods.

The project is currently in the Final Design phase and preliminary construction has begun. Construction is expected to take approximately 16 months to complete and is anticipated to open in early 2018. During that time, nearly 970 full-time jobs are expected to be generated through direct, indirect and induced roles.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. Massport is a financially self-sustaining public authority whose premier transportation facilities generate more than $15 billion annually, and enhance and enable economic growth and vitality in New England. For more information please visit massport.com.