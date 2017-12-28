Mass Bay Credit Union Kicks Off Annual Coat and Warm Clothing Drive for the Homeless with a $2,000 Donation

To celebrate the start of their annual Coat and Warm Clothing Drive, Mass Bay Credit Union donated $2,000 to the Friends of Boston’s Homeless. Dedicated to serving all who live in the community, Mass Bay holds the clothing drive annually as part of the “Warm Hands, Warm Hearts” campaign sponsored by this outstanding local charitable organization. Now in its seventh year, the warm clothing drive has become a vital Mass Bay Credit Union tradition, one that members and staff look forward to participating in every year.

Drop off boxes will be located at their South Boston headquarters at 147 West 4th Street, in addition to Mass Bay branches in Everett, Quincy and the Seaport. New or gently used winter coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks are being accepted. Collected items will be donated to shelters throughout the community. Last day for donations is January 31st.

Thank you for your support!

Branches with Drop-Off Boxes:

South Boston Headquarters

147 West 4th Street South Boston, MA

Seaport Branch

409 D Street

Boston, MA