Mark Rooney, Officially Launches Campaign to Represent 4th District as Governor’s Councillor

Outpaces Incumbents’ Supporter Signatures to Certify Spot on the Ballot in September

For Immediate Release

June 19, 2018

Today, Mark Rooney of South Boston officially launched his campaign to represent the 4th District on the Governor’s Council. One of eleven brothers from South Boston, he gathered more than enough signatures to secure a position on the ballot in the Democratic Primary on September 4, 2018.

Time for Change:

Rooney has embarked on a campaigned focused on brining new ideas and interest to the work of the Governor’s Council. In just one week Mark Rooney personally met and gained the support of nearly 2100 people in communities across the district including Brockton, Weymouth, Scituate, Marshfield, Weymouth, Braintree, Quincy and Boston – with the Secretary of State’s Office officially certifying 1363 of those signatures. The incumbent, who has served for over 28 years in the role certified support from just over the minimum of 1,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

“We are energized by number of supporters that have turned out to support my candidacy,” Mark Rooney said. “The people of the Fourth deserve the best effort from their elected officials – not just the minimum – I am proud of the work we’ve done to earn the trust of our supporters and engage them in this important process – The volume of our support confirms our belief that the voters are looking for change and true representation.”

About the Governor’s Council and why it matters to Mark:

The Governor’s Council is made of 8 individuals, elected by voters in 8 Districts throughout the Commonwealth. Each Governor’s Council District consists of 5 State Senate Districts. The 4th District is includes 22 Municipalities, and includes the Senate Districts currently represented by Senator Nick Collins, Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, Senator John Keenan, Senator Patrick O’Connor, and Senator Michael Brady. The following cities and towns are in the 4th Governor’s Councillor District: Abington, Boston, Braintree, Brockton, Cohasset, Duxbury, E. Bridgewater, Easton, Halilfax, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Holbrook, Hull, Marshfield, Norwell, Plympton, Quincy, Rockland, Scituate, Weymouth, and Whitman.

“Most of the people I’ve spoken to throughout the 4th District, could not name their current Governor’s Councillor, and many do not know the important role the Governor’s Council plays and I intend to change that.” Mark Rooney said. “If elected, I will represent the whole District, from Boston to Brockton, Weymouth to Whitman and everywhere in between, and I will be accountable and visible in every pocket of our District.”

The role of the Governor’s Council is to advise and consent on the Governor’s nominations and appointments, most notably judgeships. The Governor’s Council has come under scrutiny in recent times, due to the behavior of some Councillors during meetings, and due to recent decisions made by sitting judges, who have been approved by current Governor’s Councillors. Rooney believes he will bring professionalism, civility to the body, and the common sense that voters are yearning for, as Councillors decide on the character and qualifications of candidates for judgeships.

About Mark Rooney

Rooney, a lifelong resident of South Boston, graduated from Saint Anselm College with a B.A. in Criminal Justice. He currently works for Eversource, helping municipalities reduce their energy consumption. He is and has been active in the Boston community, including as a former Board Member of the South Boston Neighborhood House, and the Boston Green Academy. Rooney also coached in South Boston youth sports programs, including South Boston Youth Soccer, and close to 20 years in South Boston Youth Hockey. Rooney was also a member of the City of Boston Climate Action Committee, and is a member of the Boston Children’s Hospital Children’s Advocacy Network (CAN). Rooney is also proud of his annual participation in the Eversource Walk for Boston Children’s Hospital, where he has raised close to $10,000 over the past 7 years. Rooney and his wife Theresa, currently reside in South Boston, and have three children.