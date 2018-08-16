Long Island Bridge Cleared for Construction: Quincy Conservation Board Still Stalling.

By Richard Campbell

Boston’s conservation commission approved the Long Island Bridge plan in May this year, and the city is moving plans along despite controversy with the city of Quincy. In an attempt to address the disruption caused to Quincy by the construction of the bridge, the city of Boston has put forth a plan to build the majority of the bridge on land and float its components out to Boston harbor on barges. The engineers claim that doing the construction in this manner will also minimize disturbances to the sea floor, thus making the bridge more environmentally friendly. Their opponents, site significant amounts of lead leaking from the pilings that will have to be abated with cofferdams as further objection on environmental grounds for the project, which is planned to begin construction in 2019.

With a projected cost of 92 million, the proposed bridge is a 3,400 long span that could be placed on top of current supports, if such supports pass structure tests and are approved. Some engineers hired by the city of Quincy claim the supports are questionable, and had divers inspect the bridge supports to reveal the lead contamination problem. Evidence of how to deal with this problem is a bit murky, but the engineers hired by Boston claim the supports are intact, and the lead situation can be handled much like the Longfellow Bridge project recently completed- without cofferdams, which significantly increase project costs.

It is the residents of Quincy’s Squantum neighborhood, as well as Quincy’s mayor, Thomas Koch, who have been fighting the proposed bridge renewal, which seems to have state approval. Quincy’s Conservation Commission has yet to approve the plans. Quincy officials have been advocating the use of ferries instead of the bridge, despite objections by Boston city officials who claim that erratic weather conditions would make ferry transportation unreliable, and more expensive over the long run. In June Quincy officials requested a continuance to further study the matter, which they were to vote on in August. Quincy’s Conservation Board meeting, but apparently couldn’t form a quorum at their August meeting. Although four of the seven members of the Board were at the August 1st meeting, one board member recused herself on the matter.

The main reason for Mayor Walsh’s insistence upon the replacement of the bridge is to facilitate the rebuilding and operation of an opioid recovery unit, which appears to have the full backing of Charlie Baker, despite the paucity of state funds for the actual bridge construction. The original bridge spanned the harbor for 62 years, before its dismantling in 2014, and closure in 2015, many who support the bridge feel it doesn’t represent undue hardship for the neighborhood. Having mitigated the construction impact through the barge plan seemed like a good compromise by the city. Their next meeting is scheduled for September 5th. By an interesting quirk of jurisdiction, Moon island, which is the first stop of the bridge is owned by the city of Boston, but within the boundary of the city of Quincy. With billions having been spent by the MWRA to clean up the Boston harbor, it would be assumed that they would be consulted on the removal of any lead from the older structure, and capable of assisting in this matter.

At this stage it looks like the town of Quincy is scrambling for more evidence that the bridge should not be built. Outside of former Mayor Menino’s preference for ferries to replace the old bridge, and traffic concerns in the neighborhood, the construction arguments seem to be in a stalemate. Councilor William Harris who represents the Squantum neighborhood has formally written to Mayor Walsh asking to hold public meetings first to let the community review the proposal. Several officials have suggested that some other agenda is involved in wanting to replace the bridge, without mentioning other projects that already exist on Long Island. Mayor Walsh was quoted on WGBH as saying: “Tackling the opioid crisis means using each and every tool we have, and this is an important next step to ensure Long Island can serve as a resource for those in Boston, and those from surrounding areas, who are struggling with substance use disorders.” Given that Mayor Walsh has been pursuing this goal since 2014, and has promised construction beginning next year, time may be running out for Quincy officials.