Hogans Fight in Chattanooga

The Hogan brothers made sure the fighting Irish were well represented, both earning their ways to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to compete – Frank (the “Irish Tank”) in the Eastern qualifiers to earn a spot on the Youth Olympics World Team; Richie (the “Hit Man”) fighting in the Eastern Regional Championships.

Richie suffered a tough loss, by a split decision, even though he backed his opponent up and went toe-to-toe every minute, every round.

Frank, facing the #1 fighter in the country on the first day, decided to go all out. His body shots, too much in Round One, led to a win by a unanimous decision. He faced the #3 in the country the next day, punching right through him on his way to the Finals. Frank’s final bout was a WAR! But the “Tank” stayed on him and won another unanimous decision.

Frank (the “Tank”) Hogan wins the #1 spot in the country. Training out of Big Six Boxing, he is the Pride of New England.