The theme of this year’s South Boston Catholic Academy Annual Christmas Concert was “A World of Christmas” lead by our wonderful Music Teacher, Mrs. Mary Hoy and performed by our very talented students from Preschool to Grade 6. We celebrated Christmas Traditions from around the globe. The program included an opening by the school choir followed by the traditional carols lead by our preschoolers. The students then performed five pieces from the Nutcracker Suite, a nod to the famous Russian Ballet that is a cherished Christmastime favorite. Students on the newly formed dance team performed the “Chinese Tea Dance. The latter half of the show included traditional Christmas songs from across the world including “Fum, Fum, Fum” from Spain, “Deudshka Moroz” from Russia and “Two French Carols” from an African Celebration. In addition to songs from Wales, Ireland, England, Puerto Rico, Germany, Poland, Austria, Mexico, Italy and the United States. Thank you to Mrs. Hoy, our students, faculty, parents and all those who helped to make this fantastic Christmas Concert possible.

Thank you to Ms. Meghan Logan, our Guidance Counselor, and the Student Council for hosting our annual Christmas Party, which included many fun crafts, games and treats. On our last day before Christmas vacation, we had our Nativity Prayer Service lead by our 6th graders reenacting the Story of Jesus' birth. Father Robert Casey, our Pastor, also came and said a special Christmas prayer. Happy New Year to all! We are looking forward to seeing everyone in 2018.