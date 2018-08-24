Gravestone Cleaning in South Boston: A Volunteer Effort

by Rick Winterson

South Boston received a visit from the AGS on Saturday. “AGS” stands for “The Association of

Gravestone Studies”, which is a group that was founded just over 40 years ago. AGS is an international organization that preserves grave markers in all locations and from all periods. It promotes the study of gravestones, both from historic and from artistic perspectives, publishes important facts and findings, and works with local groups to maintain their own cemeteries and burial grounds.

The AGS visit was a part of the preparations for the 200th Anniversary observances, celebrating South Boston’s own St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery that lets onto Dorchester Street at Sixth. You might have noticed that a significant amount of work has been underway in and around the Chapel already. Last Saturday was devoted to cleaning the Cemetery’s gravestones. Constructing the Chapel and establishing the Cemetery began exactly two centuries ago in 1818, when ground was first broken. The Chapel’s construction was completed and it was dedicated on Sunday, July 4, 1819, when the first Mass was said there.

There is a certain amount of science involved in cleaning and restoring old gravestones. When first emplaced, a gravestone seems to be something that’ll last forever. But few (very few) human artifacts have truly long lives. Mother Nature has evolved lichens that love to cling to mineral surfaces, including gravestones. And lichens, when they die, turn an unpleasant black. Acid rain tends to eat away stone surfaces, especially marble (a common gravestone material), and make them porous.

Ashlynn Rickord from AGS oversaw the gravestone cleaning on Saturday. After giving a brief lecture on how to do the cleaning, she distributed the tools and materials. The tools consisted of scrapers, spray bottles, and many, many ordinary scrub brushes with stiff bristles. The key material, other than lots of rinse water from a hose, was a detergent/mildewicide called “D2”. It lifted the dead mildew nicely, turning a light orange in the process, which will bleach out to a mineral white in a few days’ time.

But the main ingredient in cleaning the gravestones in the St. Augustine Cemetery was that well-known South Boston commodity – good, hard, work by Southie volunteers! Aided by lots of elbow grease, and stopping only for a much-needed lunch, it was both a worthy and a worthwhile effort on the part of the 20 volunteers who pitched in on Saturday. Cathy and Ray Flynn cleaned the statues of the Virgin Mary and (possibly) the Magdalene next to her. A rabbi, who is interested in history, came all the way from New Hampshire to lend a hand. Intricate surfaces, carving, and lettering were made visible once again.

Happy 200th!