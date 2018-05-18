Grand Opening at Ethos Learning Center















By Richard Campbell

Ethos Early Learning Center held a Grand Opening at their new West Broadway location on Saturday, May 12, and South Boston Online followed up on our earlier coverage from the company inception this past January, to see the early childhood learning center fully prepared for accepting children. The learning program is modeled on a hybrid Montessori / Reggio Emila / Steiner Method approach, and the staff at this new center showed excitement as their small school looked perfectly modeled for South Boston. Particularly for parents of small babies growing into toddler stages, many of whom have busy professional lives working in the city, this kind service is a most welcomed addition in the neighborhood.

Having achieved all state and city inspections and certifications, on this day Ethos also received an official resolution from the City of Boston presented by City Councilor Ed Flynn, who was in attendance with his daughter Caroline. The proclamation was issued by the president of the City Council and signed by Council president Andrea Campbell, and City Councilors: Ed Flynn, Anissa Essaibi George, Michelle Wu, Michael Flaherty, and Ayanna Pressley.

Founder / CEO Alejandro Dubovoy, and Program Director Aedeen Twomey, gave tours to interested families while staff and well-wishers created a small party in one of the main play areas. The visiting children seemed to love the spaces for their kid friendly furniture, and immediately started playing with educational toys, oblivious to the adults. Amid light refreshments, gift bags were given out, as a growing crowd awaited the official ribbon cutting. Alejandro and Aedeen made brief comments about the mission of the center, and their friends and family mingled among the guests.

A top of their building on 416 West Broadway, (above Café Nero), Ethos designed a school that checked all the boxes from security plans, in house kitchen and laundry, carefully designed furniture and facilities that well exceed rigorous standards. With qualified professional classroom staff, the highly educated Ethos executive team comes to this project with a wealth of experience to create an exemplary learning center in South Boston. The community looks forward to the first classes, stay tuned for more news. For more information on open houses and registration, CONTACT: WWW.ETHOSLEARN.COM.