Gatey Versus Gatey

Intermediate Teams Square Off at The Walsh Center

James Moccio Nets 41 Points

By Kevin Devlin

Last Saturday, January 21, at the Walsh Center gym, the Gate of Heaven CYO “Gatey Blue” intermediate hoop team battled the “Gatey White” intermediate squad for local bragging rights. Led by James Moccio’s sensational 41-point performance, the blue squad went home with a convincing 84-49 victory. He was SBOL’s MVP of the game.

With 8:54 left in the first half, and led by the sharpshooting of Danny O’Neill (34 pts-8 three-pointers) the Gatey White squad took its first lead of the game, 15-14. But then Moccio took over (41 pts-9 three-pointers) and scored eleven straight unanswered points in the final minutes of the first half to give his team a 40-25 advantage at intermission. In the second half, Gatey Blue continued hitting on all cylinders and realized a 59-33 lead with 12:12 remaining in the tilt. They eventually cruised to victory and were all smiles when the final buzzer sounded.

For Gatey Blue, Aiden O’Toole snatched a handful of rebounds off the glass and scored 13 points. Chris Knight and Owen Cuddahy scored eight points apiece. Kyle Cheevers had seven points while Thomas Bohan and Pat McAleney each had three points. For Gatey White, Kyle Couturiere and Mike Collins had five points apiece, while Matt Hogan and Pat O’Leary had three and two points respectively.