By Kevin Devlin Last Saturday, January 21, at the Walsh Center gym, the 3RD/4TH grade Gate of Heaven CYO boys’ travel basketball team lost a close game against their foe from Hingham but are improving with each game. This team is coached by Jon Hill. The players are: Aidan Coltran, Brayden Buckley, Jonathan McCarthy, Aiden Kineavy, Hudson Danilo, Ryan McGarrell and Alex Beaulieu.