Gatey Defeats Saint Peter’s of Cambridge

By Kevin Devlin Last Saturday, January 21, at the Walsh Center gym, the 5th/6th grade Gate of Heaven CYO boys’ travel basketball team defeated Saint Peter’s of Cambridge, 47-35. Ryan MacDonald scored fifteen points including two three-pointers. Tristin Pecevich also had a tremendous game netting nineteen points including three three-pointers from the corners. Robert Wiesnicki contributed twelve points towards the victory. The team is coached by Scott Bell. The players pictured are: Ryan MacDonald, Robert Wiesnicki, Tristin Pecevich, Alex Polena and Chase Bell. Not pictured are: Eddie Tirabassi, Finbar Kyne, Henry Gailunas, and Mullen Byrne.