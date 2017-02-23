GATE OF HEAVEN C.Y.O. ANNUAL FUNDRAISER & AWARDS

On Saturday, February 25th , the Gate of Heaven C.Y.O.’s 30th Annual Fundraiser will be held in the Gate of Heaven Lower Church Hall, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with cocktails and hors’douvres. During the event the annual Rev. Paul V. Donovan, Rev. A. Paul White and Jack McDonough Awards will be presented.

The Rev. A. Paul White Award is presented annually to a woman in our community whose dedication and commitment has had a positive impact on the youth and families of the South Boston Community. This year’s recipient is Patricia Strumm. Tricia is the Gate of Heaven & Saint Brigid Parish Secretary who handles many different aspects of parish life from booking Baptisms, Weddings and Masses to filing mail, to coordinating Funerals. As a life long parishioner Tricia is great to have around having personal knowledge of many of the old families from South Boston, those who still live here and those who have moved but return for many of the services the church provides. You’ve probably spoken to her if you’ve called or have gone by the Parish office. Tricia does it all and with a smile. Over the years, taking after her mother Peggy Collins, Tricia was always available to help out with any parish function from the bazaar, school events and fundraisers. Congratulations to Tricia and her family on receiving the 2014 Rev. A. Paul White Award.

The Rev. Paul V. Donovan Award for the parish Outstanding Catholic Youth is presented annually to a person who exemplifies the best of what it means to live out the Catholic faith in today’s society.

The criteria used in selecting the recipient are based on participation in parish C.Y.O. activities, on church attendance, and on personal characteristics which evidence a commitment to the Christian faith. This award is presented as an expression of our pride in the youth of our community.

The 2016 Outstanding Catholic Youth Female Award will be presented to Maggie Hart. Maggie is a senior at The Winsor School in Boston and is the daughter of Jack & Michele Hart of G Street.

The 2016 Outstanding Catholic Youth Male Award will be presented to Matthew Hogan. Matthew is a senior and attends Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and is the son of Michael & Valerie Hogan. Congratulations to this year’s recipients and we wish them all the best of luck now and in all their future endeavors.

The Jack McDonough Award is presented annually to the outstanding male member of our community who exemplifies Christianity in today’s society and the goals of the Gate of Heaven C.Y.O. and it’s Alumni Association. This year’s recipient is Al Florentino.

Al has been vibrant member of the Gate of Heaven Parish ever since he married his wife Karen and moved to Southie. After a hard day at work, 30 years as a letter carrier, Al has been involved with coaching C.Y.O. & BNBL basketball and youth soccer. Before that while living in Somerville Al coached Babe Ruth, Popwarner football and hockey. Currently Al is the president of the Parish St. Vincent DePaul Society and has been a member of that organization for over 20 years. Before that Al helped run the Gatey $1000 a Month Club for over 10 years. Al and his wife Karen have always been available for any parish function form bazaars and fundraisers to C.Y.O. cookouts. We thank Al for all his help over the years and the great things he does for his Parish, community and the youth of South Boston and beyond.

We congratulate him and his family for being selected this year’s Jack McDonough Award recipient.

There are still tickets available for this Annual Fundraiser and it has always been a great night out for a good cause with Kenny Morrell providing the entertainment. Our thanks to all our friends, sponsors, coaches, and parents who have continually supported the Gate of Heaven C.Y.O. programs. We look forward to working together in the future to continue building a great program for our youth and hope to see a full house this Saturday night. You can contact any Coach, Committee member, Kevin Lally (617-943-5238) or Touchie McDonough (617-792-8570) for more info or tickets.