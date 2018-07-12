From the Dugout: M Street Softball League

By Richard Campbell

It was just cooling off this past Thursday night as the M Street League gathered for an amiable showdown at the edge of Medal of Honor Park. The Silk Worms, coached by Dan Barzottini were facing Fat Baby, coached by Dave Piccirilli, and I would say they were fairly well matched in some respects, but the Fat Baby had the humor and the hits. Besting the Silk Worms 9-5, the scrappy Babies put on a show, and kept the small attending audience’s attention with side splitting one liners.

The M Street League has 25 teams divided in two Divisions, with Lincoln Tavern 11-1 and City Tap House 10-1 at the top of their respective divisions, these two teams are the ones to watch. Of course, that is if you aren’t a fan of a particular team. This is a fun night out when you want to get away from the computer / cell phone screens (hint, hint) and just kick back. I noticed, people in the know have grabbed themselves a pizza and some drinks to take to the park. The fan base was small but passionate on the night South Boston Online dropped in to do a quick shoot. For South Bostonians who aren’t familiar with M-Street Softball Field here are general directions and schedule notes from the league site. The address is: http://www.sbsports.com/softball/default.asp

GAME NOTES:

“Games are played Monday-Friday, with game times starting at 6pm, 7:30, and 9pm. Holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and 4th of July are usually followed by an “off” day, but this is not always the case. All of the games are played in South Boston at the M Street Softball field – use 2 M Street as your GPS address point. Games are played Monday-Friday, with game times starting at 6pm, 7:30, and 9pm. Holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and 4th of July are usually followed by an “off” day, but this is not always the case. All of the games are played in South Boston at the M Street Softball field – use 2 M Street as your GPS address point.”

Of the amateur leagues in South Boston, M Street Softball is to be commended on their up to date website, with full schedule, locations, and stats! Kudos to Jim Sullivan for a job well done! Here’s a brief listing of the games upcoming:

THURSDAY JULY 12th

6:00:00 PM Locker Room Talk at Village Pizza

7:30:00 PM Southside Tavern at Pat Simpson Club

9:00:00 PM STATS Sluggers at Elevated Realty

FRIDAY JULY 13TH

6:00:00 PM Backyard Betty’s at Smoke Shop BBQ

7:30:00 PM Elevated Realty at Berkshire Hathaway

9:00:00 PM Punk & Poet Bulldogs at Silkworms