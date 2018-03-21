Friday, April 6th:The 2018 “Ollie” Benefit & Gala















Shares

by Rick Winterson

Perhaps a definition and a bit of history at first: the South Boston Neighborhood House at H and Sixth is affectionately nicknamed “The Ollie”, standing for the Neighborhood House’s Founding Spirit, Olivia James. When “Ms. Ollie” started the Neighborhood House 117 years ago, it was originally a settlement house. Briefly stated, it changed with the times – it now serves both the young and senior residents of South Boston, supporting family and neighborhood life in countless ways.

In just 15 days, Friday, April 6, from 6 till 10 p.m., the Neighborhood House will hold its Annual Gala – a truly elegant live and silent auction, along with complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres, music, and dancing. You can preview the auction items at facebook.com/ southbostonneighborhoodhouse. Purchase your tickets online at www.sbnh.org. .

It’s going to be quite an evening. In addition to being a celebration from start to finish, a high point will be the brief awards program. The Joseph “Dodo” Nee “Champion Award”will be conferred upon the Honorable Martin J. Walsh, the Mayor, City of Boston. Kathleen L. Regan of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith will be honored with the Amy K. Murray “Angel Award”.

No one has to be told about Mayor Walsh’s concern with and devotion to non-profit organizations like the Neighborhood House. Executive Director Kathy Lafferty speaks of his interest in South Boston. She told Online about when Walsh was a state Representative not directly concerned with South Boston, he made it a point to visit her at the Neighborhood House to find out more about it. He suggested that Kathy call him if there were any questions or issues she wanted to discuss or needed help with. He didn’t have to do that – as a public servant, he just reached out

Fifteen years ago, Kathleen Regan at Merrill Lynch called up the Neighborhood House to offer her services as a volunteer, backed by Merrill Lynch. Because of Kathleen’s efforts, the Holiday Helper Program was founded. She also reached out to her contacts at Fidelity, John Hancock, Global Investors, and other Boston corporations. Now, over 400 families receive assistance that makes their Holidays memorable and exciting; more than 50 of these families are helped by Merrill Lynch directly. And it’s all because Kathleen volunteered.

The 2018 Event Chair of this evening is none other than the Beauty Bar’s Dyan LaRosa. She has just received a Shamrock Award from the Citizens’ Association.

And your fr iendly, Neighborhood House Auctioneer in none other than Tom Tinlin, who became fascinated with auctions and is basically self-taught. Look for him while you’re there.

The 2018 Live Auction will have an unusual feature. Many of the 10 or 12 items in the Live Auction carry a hefty price tag. Nevertheless, you can participate in the Live Auction by buying a $100 Live Auction raffle ticket. Before Tom actually starts the Live Auction on Friday evening, April 6, one of these $100 raffle tickets will be drawn. If and when yours is drawn, you can then select one out of perhaps a half-dozen of the most valuable and elegant of these Live Auction items. Check it out. That’s worth a play, n’est-ce pas?

Don’t miss the South Boston Neighborhood House 2018 Benefit & Auction. It’s a great celebration.

The 2018 Amy K. Murray “Angel Award” to be conferred upon Kathleen L. Regan, Merril Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith., Inc. South Boston Neighborhood House FRIDAY APRIL 6 2 0 1 8 SEAPORT WORLD TRADE CENTER Harborview Ballroom The House is Where the Heart Is Benefit & Auction