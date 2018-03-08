Former Senator Linda Dorcena-Forry Endorses Nick Collins for Senate















Former Dorchester lawmaker introduced Collins at campaign kickoff.

Former State Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry has endorsed her longtime colleague and friend, state Rep. Nick Collins, to be her successor as Senator for the First Suffolk District.

“Nick is someone that knows the beauty of our city,” Sen. Forry, who introduced Rep. Collins at his campaign kickoff last week at Florian Hall, said. “He knows that it is about connecting us. He understands the issues that connect us that whether you’re from Mattapan or South Boston … we stand together.” “We have worked together on so many issues and he will make a great senator,” she added.

A Boston College graduate, Sen. Forry was born and raised in Dorchester. She served for eight years as the state representative for the 12th Suffolk District, which includes sections of Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park and Milton. She won a special election for the First Suffolk District senate seat in 2013 to succeed former Sen. Jack Hart. Since then, she and Collins have worked closely on a host of issues impacting their shared districts in Dorchester and South Boston, including economic equality, housing, public safety, education and transportation. They penned two op-eds together for the Boston Globe and the Boston Hera ldca l l ing for transit improvements and supporting initiatives to improve access and increase economic opportunity for all on the booming South Boston Water front.

“Sen. Forry has been a champion for the people of Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park, South Boston and our entire state,” Rep. Collins said. “It’s an honor to have her support as I seek to continue the great work we’ve done together to build a better city for us all. I’m confident that we can enhance public transportation, improve our schools, build affordable housing and create economic opportunity for all,” he added. “I look forward to getting to work on these important issues as the next state senator for the First Suffolk District.”