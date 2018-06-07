Fireworks Display Over Columbia Point

Join us for a fireworks display over Boston Harbor.

The Boston Harbor fireworks display will be hosted on Friday, June 8, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched from Columbia Point, displayed over Dorchester Bay and viewable from beaches along Dorchester and South Boston.

The fireworks display is a part of a series of public activations and celebratory events being offered as the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) Annual Meeting is hosted in Boston this week: www.usmayors.org